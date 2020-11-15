Kathryn "Katie" Ward

April 22, 1928-November 11, 2020

Davenport-Kathryn "Katie" Ward, 92, of Davenport, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Courtyard Estates, Walcott. Due to the current pandemic, private family services will be held with burial in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home Monday from 12p.m. until 1p.m. The service may be viewed by visiting Katie's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com beginning at 1p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center.

Kathryn Louise McCubbin was born on April 22, 1928 in Englewood, Missouri, a daughter of Clayton and Janie (Keyes) McCubbin. She was united in marriage to Elmo Bradly Ward on June 11, 1946. He preceded her in death December 18, 1992 after 46 years of marriage.

Katie worked for the former ARC of Scott County which later became Handicapped Development Center. Katie was also part of the St. John's United Methodist family for over 63 years.

Katie was a hardworking, stubborn, sweet, Christian woman. She was widowed for the last 27 years, but she was tough and would keep you on your toes with her opinions. She enjoyed cooking, camping, and traveling. Katie was also a talented quilter/seamstress.

Katie is survived by her children: Ronald (Judee) Ward, Long Grove, Vicki (Wayne) Johnson, Ashland, Missouri, and Jeff (Kathy) Ward, Blue Grass; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; siblings: Bud (Beulah) McCubbin, JC (Mary) McCubbin, Ruth Ketchum, Jim (Shirley) McCubbin, Virginia (Glenn) Hinten, and Richard (Sue) McCubbin; sisters-in-law Evadene McCubbin and Mary McCubbin, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Katie was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Gershom "Mac", Aqulia, Kenny, Silas, Howard, and Bill.

The Ward family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hein Manor, Durant, Courtyard Estates, Walcott and Genesis Hospice for all the loving and compassionate care shown to Katie.