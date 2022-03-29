Katrina Ruth Wellbaum

October 20, 1964-March 26, 2022

LECLAIRE-Katrina Ruth Wellbaum, 57, of LeClaire, IA, formerly of Atwood, IL died at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport, IA.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday March 30, 2022 at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Lake Fork Cemetery, rural Atwood.

Katrina was born on October 20, 1964, in Decatur. She was the daughter of Bonnie and Wayne Jones. She married Todd Wellbaum on July 27, 1985, in Arthur IL. He survives.

Along with her husband, Todd, she is survived by her father and brother, Wayne and Kevin Jones, and her daughter, Payton Wellbaum. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Jones.

Katrina graduated from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1983, and Lake Land college in 1984, with a certificate in cosmetology. She worked at a local hair salon in Atwood. Shortly after, she worked as a manager at Kirlin's Hallmark in Champaign. After the birth of her daughter, she decided to stay at home as a homemaker and volunteer at many school and community activities.

She always loved spending time and travelling with her family, including trips to Europe, Floridian beaches, and to Disney World, FL. She also really enjoyed gardening and tending to the blooming flowers in her yard, year after year. Katrina was always an animal lover, having many dogs and cats as pets throughout her life.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

