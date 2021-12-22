Menu
Kay F. Cline
Kay F. Cline

April 29, 1943-December 19, 2021

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Kay F. Cline, 78, of Davenport, will be 2pm on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division St, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Thursday in the Gathering Space at church from 1-2pm. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Mrs. Cline passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her home. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Kay Frances Corso was born April 29, 1943, in Taylorville, IL, a daughter of Vincent and Angelina (nee Pante) Corso. She was united in marriage to Jack L. Cline on June 16, 1962, in Taylorville, IL. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2017.

She loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals, vacationing in Florida, attending spring training games, cooking and Italian food. She was proud of her Italian heritage and was a member of the Quad City Society of Italian Americans.

Those left to honor her memory include her son Michael Cline, Cameron, NC; grandchildren Zachary, Jesse, Jaelyn, and Jackson Cline; daughter-in-law Tracey Cline all of Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Jack, she was preceded in death by son Jay in 2019, sisters Maria Corso, Marguerita "Margaret" Grauer, and Natalie Hughes, brother John Corso, infant brother Vincent Corso, and parents. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
4105 N. Division St., Davenport, IA
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
4105 N. Division St., Davenport, IA
Our sincere condolences to Kay's family. We lived on the same block for 35 years and could often be found chatting in the street and yard. She was kind and caring and just an delightful original. I'm going to miss our talks and just seeing her in our hood. RIP Kay.
The Bureshes
December 30, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Kay's family. She was a close friend of my mother, Marion Doak. She called and visited her often and told her she was like an older sister to her. Several times she reached out to me when she thought my mother needed help or could not get ahold of her and was concerned for her well being. She will be dearly missed
Mary (Doak) Kline
December 23, 2021
