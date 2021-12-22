Kay F. Cline

April 29, 1943-December 19, 2021

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Kay F. Cline, 78, of Davenport, will be 2pm on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division St, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Thursday in the Gathering Space at church from 1-2pm. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Mrs. Cline passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her home. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Kay Frances Corso was born April 29, 1943, in Taylorville, IL, a daughter of Vincent and Angelina (nee Pante) Corso. She was united in marriage to Jack L. Cline on June 16, 1962, in Taylorville, IL. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2017.

She loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals, vacationing in Florida, attending spring training games, cooking and Italian food. She was proud of her Italian heritage and was a member of the Quad City Society of Italian Americans.

Those left to honor her memory include her son Michael Cline, Cameron, NC; grandchildren Zachary, Jesse, Jaelyn, and Jackson Cline; daughter-in-law Tracey Cline all of Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Jack, she was preceded in death by son Jay in 2019, sisters Maria Corso, Marguerita "Margaret" Grauer, and Natalie Hughes, brother John Corso, infant brother Vincent Corso, and parents. May they rest in peace.

