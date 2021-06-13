Menu
Kay L. Lenox
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Kay L. Lenox

May 4, 2021

Kay L. Lenox formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colorado from complications of COVID-19. She was born on December 31st in Sterling, IL to Robert and Fern (Lutz) Lenox.

She worked in the Drapery Department at the former Petersen Harned Von Maur, in downtown Davenport for several years, where she thoroughly enjoyed meeting and working with people. Kay eventually moved to Colorado to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She quickly fell in love with the Colorado weather, along with the beautiful mountains, and colorful sunsets. Kay enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Among Kay's favorite things to do included; visiting her brothers and sisters back home in Iowa, playing cards, collecting Lenox figurines, collecting anything and everything that contained ornamental pigs, shopping, and traveling with her son, Howie. Her favorite beverage was a Coke; she always had a Coke nearby when visiting and playing cards.

Left to honor her memory are her children, Howie (Robin) Goettsch, Duane (Sukhee) Goettsch and Lorraine Goettsch; brothers, Paul (Carol) Lenox and Merle Lenox; sister, Terry (Charles) Herrera; grandchildren, Thaddeus Goettsch, Jennifer Conway, Jerramie Bohnstedt, Robert Bohnstedt, Hannah Goettsch, Zachary Meyer, and Hayden Goettsch; great grandchildren, Locklyn Goettsch, Bradley Goettsch, and Rylee Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services were held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary Chapel, followed by interment in Davenport Memorial Park.

Kay was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Karns of Blue Grass, Iowa; parents, Robert and Fern Lennox; and step-father, Harvey Barker.

Remember me in quiet days,

While raindrops

Whisper your pane.

Remember in your memories

Have no grief,

Let the joy we knew remain.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
