Keith Fulton

February 2, 1938-December 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Keith Fulton ,82, of Davenport, Iowa gained his heavenly wings on Friday, December 4, 2020.

A family memorial service will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or the American Legion Post #26 in Davenport. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Keith was born on February 2, 1938 to Mervyn and Myrtle (Black) Fulton on his grandparent's family farm in Brighton, Iowa.

He graduated high school in 1957 in Fairfield, Iowa and enlisted in the US Navy following his graduation. As his military career started, he married Peggy Bigham on December 1, 1957. She preceded him in death in 1985.

After receiving his honorable discharge 1961, he began his career in the oil industry. He traveled the Midwest as a marketing representative and retired from Consolidated Energy of Jesup, Iowa in 2003.

In 1987, he married Diane Denklau which created a blended family to which he welcomed lovingly into his life.

Retirement did not slow him down. Keith enjoyed spending time with his family, especially when he could tease his grandkids. He took great pride and joy in taking care of his beautiful yard where he and Diane loved spending time with family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, golf and stock car races. He also found fulfillment doing volunteer work driving veterans to various appointments, being an active member of his church and the American Legion.

Survivors include his wife Diane, son Mike Fulton and daughter Pamela Wells both of Davenport, brother Kermit (Barb) Fulton of Fort Madison and sister Judy Fulton of Ottumwa. His stepdaughters, Kerri (Paul) Sales of Eldridge and Kristine Visage of Davenport along with his grandchildren Christina, Nathan, Jacob, Nick, Jenna, Tyler and Korey, and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Vicki; and his brothers, Raymond and Leland.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.