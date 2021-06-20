Keith A. Hall

June 16, 2021

BETTENDORF-Keith A. Hall, 71, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa peacefully slipped away on Wednesday night at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He will be cremated and there will be no visitation or services at this time. A celebration of his life event will be held in the near future. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Keith Hall lived and loved life to the fullest. Every day was a chance to create something bigger and better. He graduated from Western Illinois University in 1975 with a degree in biology.

On December 31, 1977, he married Vicki Jones and together they started QCA Pools & Spas in Bettendorf. After 44 years of hard work and uncompromising service, he retired as President on June 10, 2021. To Keith's joy, the business will continue with new stockholders.

Keith always credited his values and lifelong friendships to growing up in Orion, Illinois. His work ethic was topped only by his dedication to his family and friends.

He was an avid world-wide hunter, an accomplished fisherman and loved the adrenaline release of fast boats and fast cars! He loved animals and strongly believed in the mission of the World Wildlife Foundation.

Keith leaves behind many family members and friends that he truly cherished.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth St., P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090-7180.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.