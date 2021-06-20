Menu
Keith A. Hall
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Keith A. Hall

June 16, 2021

BETTENDORF-Keith A. Hall, 71, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa peacefully slipped away on Wednesday night at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He will be cremated and there will be no visitation or services at this time. A celebration of his life event will be held in the near future. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Keith Hall lived and loved life to the fullest. Every day was a chance to create something bigger and better. He graduated from Western Illinois University in 1975 with a degree in biology.

On December 31, 1977, he married Vicki Jones and together they started QCA Pools & Spas in Bettendorf. After 44 years of hard work and uncompromising service, he retired as President on June 10, 2021. To Keith's joy, the business will continue with new stockholders.

Keith always credited his values and lifelong friendships to growing up in Orion, Illinois. His work ethic was topped only by his dedication to his family and friends.

He was an avid world-wide hunter, an accomplished fisherman and loved the adrenaline release of fast boats and fast cars! He loved animals and strongly believed in the mission of the World Wildlife Foundation.

Keith leaves behind many family members and friends that he truly cherished.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth St., P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090-7180.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the pleasure of working with Keith and becoming friends with he and Vicki. He will be deeply missed. His laugh was contagious and he enlightened everyone he was around.
Bill Hunter
Friend
July 22, 2021
Vicki: Keith was quite a guy. Intelligent, hard working, fair, successful and the list goes on. It's been a real pleasure to know you and Keith over the years. It's been fun to watch how you two grew the business to such an enterprise. Keith will be greatly missed. Sincerely, Steve Hamilton.
Steve Hamilton
Work
June 22, 2021
Uncle Keith added so much fun and excitement to life. I will miss the energy he brought to every gathering, the fireworks, the surprising gifts, the boating adventures, and the tales of his world travels. Keith was a caring and fun uncle who made life better. He was a one of a kind person that I will always remember with such admiration.
Abby Jones
Family
June 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss of Keith. Losing somebody close is a hard lonely road. If there is anything you need please call me. We will keep you in our prayers.
Jodi and Rob Brown
June 19, 2021
