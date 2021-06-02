Menu
Keith H. Johnson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Keith H. Johnson

May 19, 1932-May 29, 2021

PORT BYRON-Keith H. Johnson, 89, of Port Byron, IL, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Silver Cross Health and Rehabilitation Pavilion of Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Services will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Church of the Cross – United Methodist Church, 22621 Rt. 2 & 92, Port Byron. Visitation will be at the Church Thursday from Noon until the start of the service. Burial will be in the Zuma Cemetery, Port Byron. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron is responsible for arrangements.

Keith was born May 19, 1932 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, the son of Wesley "Wes" and Gladys E. (Wake) Johnson. He graduated from Hillsdale High School, Hillsdale, IL, in 1949, Augustana College and then went on to receive his Doctorate degree from the University of Iowa. He never married. He taught school for 16 years in the Geneseo School District. He enjoyed living in the same house since 1937, which was built by his great-great grandfather. Keith was a longtime active member of Church of the Cross, Port Byron and was a member of the Masons. Keith was a world traveler and he loved the Cubs.

Keith is survived by many friends, who will miss him dearly. Keith will be remembered for his good nature, his many volunteer activities, and his delicious pies. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Lonnie. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Church of the Cross – United Methodist Church
22621 Rt. 2 & 92, Port Byron, IL
Jun
3
Service
1:00p.m.
Church of the Cross – United Methodist Church
22621 Rt. 2 & 92, Port Byron, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.