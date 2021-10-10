Keith A. Simmons

October 7, 2021

COLONA-Keith A. Simmons, 71, a beloved father and husband, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 7, 2021, at home in Colona, Illinois.

A visitation service will be held at Schroder Mortuary, Colona on Thursday, October 14, from 4-7pm. Funeral service will be held Friday at 10:00am at First Lutheran Church in Geneseo.

Keith was born in Davenport, Iowa and grew up there. He graduated from Davenport High School and went on to attend St. Ambrose.

Keith worked in various management roles for nearly 30 years at Walmart where he eventually retired. Previous to that, he started his management career at Steak 'n Shake where he met his wife Terie. They married on September 2, 1978 at Sacred Heart Church in Moline.

Being an involved father to Ryan and Matthew was a top priority for Keith. He served as a coach to his sons in baseball and basketball. He was an avid Hawkeyes, Steelers and Cubs fan. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Terie; sons Ryan and Matthew; granddaughter Skylee; his sisters Joanne (Don) Gray and Sandra (Ed) Arp; his brothers Kent (Sheila) Simmons and Neil Simmons.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Harold, and his sister-in-law Phyllis.

The Simmons family would like to thank Genesis Hospice caregivers Maggie, Ruthie and Madison for their love, support, and care during this difficult time.

The family welcomes donations to Alzheimer's Association in support of accelerating research on dementia or Genesis Health Services Foundation in support of visiting nurse home hospice as an expression of sympathy.

