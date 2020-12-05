Ken Verplaetse

May 12, 1958-December 3, 2020

MATHERVILLE, IL-Ken Verplaetse, 62, of Matherville, Illinois died December 3, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

Private family graveside services will be held at John's Cemetery, Viola. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's or Matherville Fire Department.

Ken was born May 12, 1958 in Moline, a son of Walter and Patsy Kellum Verplaetse. He graduated from Winola High School. Ken worked in the family excavating business for over 40 years; he took to that task naturally. Every excavator and backhoe he operated seemed to be an extension of his arm. He was a lifetime member of IUOE Local #150. During his career he came to specialize in the excavation and removal of underground storage tanks and was sought out for his exceptional operating capabilities. In the fall after a long day working construction Ken enjoyed helping his friend at his family farm. Ken said he found picking corn relaxing.

Ken was a long time resident of Matherville and enjoyed spending time with his friends, enjoying rare leisure time to hunting or fishing, or riding downtown on one of his unicycles. Ken especially enjoyed spending time at his cabin on the river, trips to Kentucky Lake and winter trips to Florida with friends. Ken was also proud to be a member of the Matherville Fraternal Order of Eagles and assisting them with their fish fries and other events.

Ken is survived by his siblings: Lynn Carlton, Seaton, Illinois, Randall (Dru) Verplaetse, Friendsville, Tennessee, Annette (Kirk) Doonan, Viola, Illinois and Wayne (Angie) Verplaetse, Matherville, Illinois; sister-in-law: Cheri Verplaetse, Washington, Illinois and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law: George Carlton, parents: Walter and Patsy and brothers: Robert and Scott Verplaetse.

