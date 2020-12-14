Menu
Kenneth Gerald "Jerry" Davies
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Wilton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA
Kenneth Gerald "Jerry" Davies, 83, of Wilton, IA, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Wilton Retirement Community. A private service will be held. Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials may be given to United Methodist Church, Wilton or Wilton-Durant Food Pantry. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Jerry was born in Muscatine, July 13, 1937, son of Clement "Jake" and Louise (Redman) Davies. Jerry graduated from Wilton High School, Class of 1955. He earned his degree at Muscatine Community College. He served his country in the United States Army Reserve. Jerry married Nancy Vroman January 26, 1963 in Rock Island, Illinois.

Jerry operated Jake's Supermarket in Wilton with his father for over thirty years. They sold the supermarket in 1997 and continued to work at Jeff's Market, until retiring in 2001. After retirement, Jerry and Nancy wintered in The Villages, Florida. He enjoyed playing golf everyday and shot two holes-in-one. In younger years, Jerry enjoyed bowling and hunting. Jerry loved watching sports, especially the Wilton Beavers, Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Wilton, Wilton Masonic Lodge #167, and past President of the Wahkonsa Country Club. He was also involved with the annual "Wilton Smorgasbord" and served on the Wilton Volunteer Fire Department.

Jerry is lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy; children, Julie (Ben) Reifert of Wilton, Tim (Malisa) Davies of Ankeny, and Beth (Kevin) Ritson of Wilton; 6 grandchildren, Alex (Claire) Reifert, Maggie (Alex) Bland, Hannah (Nate) Boersma, Shannon (Logan Thomas) Davies, Olivia (Tucker) Barrett, and Evan Reifert; six great grandchildren, James, Noah, Isaac, Mckenna, Sienna, and Hazel; sister, Judy (Robert) Herr of Iowa City; brother, Dave (Bonnie) Davies of Wilton; one aunt, Dorothy Gerdts of Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear that "The Deakon" had passed away. Great guy, always had a smile for everybody. Love to all.
Bill Coram
December 21, 2020
Jerry was my 12 year classmate , class of '55. He was a good friend and a leader, always had progressive ideas and was anixious to share with his community. Fun to know and be around. He will be missed , for sure. Sincere condolences to his family and Judy.
Melody Evans
December 19, 2020
