Kenneth Robert Hoefle

July 4, 1946-November 19, 2021

Kenneth Robert Hoefle, 75, of Boquete, Panamá, passed away on November 19, 2021 in Dallas, Texas surrounded by his family.

Ken was born in Rock Island County to Guy K. and Betty J. (Ishmael) Hoefle on July 4, 1946. He graduated from Rockridge High School, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Class of 1964. He worked as a commodities broker for Mutual of New York through the 1970s; then operated his own agency for Central Life Insurance Company in Davenport, Ia. He was a Regional Sales Manager for Contel Cellular in the mid-to-late '80s, and was one of the pioneers introducing cellular service and products to the Quad Cities region. He carried several other positions of corporate leadership in the telecommunications industry across the country throughout the '90s and early '00's and ended his career at his own company, The-Virtual-CEO. He spent time and resided in several states across the country after his home state of Illinois: Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and California; in a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, he drove himself to Panamá in 2009, where he resided until his extended illness caused him to come back home to the United States to spend his final days with his family. He enjoyed golf, photography, travel, and spirited conversation, and he cherished his opinions.

Ken is preceded in death by his grandparents and parents, his brother, Dennis, his sister Cheryl, and several beloved pets.

Ken is survived by his wife, Raquel (Gabanes); his sister, Debbie (husband, Jerry) Keefe of East Moline, Ill.; his children, son Kevin Hoefle (partner, Robert Buchanan) of Lisbon Falls, ME; daughter Jennifer (husband, Michael) Smeaton of Davenport, IA; and their mother, Joanne Larson; daughter Erica Keller (partner, Joe Pahl) of St. Louis, MO and her mother Tina Fleig; son Aaron (wife, Ali) Hoefle of Dallas, TX and his mother, Deborah; grandchildren Lauren Elizabeth Powell and Caden and Lindie Keller; several nieces and nephews; several friends in both Panamá and the United States. Private graveside services will take place at Beulah Rural Township Cemetery, Orion, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to organizations of the donors' choice, in his name, for young and enterprising entrepreneurs. "On the wind and in the stars...the edge of life, for sure." - Kenneth R. Hoefle

