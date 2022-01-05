Kenneth Alan Johnson

December 10, 1947-December 27, 2021

DES MOINES-Kenneth Alan Johnson, 74, a resident of Des Moines, Iowa died on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Unity Point Trinity in Bettendorf.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the VietNam Veterans of America.

He was born in Moline, Illinois on December 10, 1947, the son of Leonard E. and Frances G. (Easton) Johnson and was a graduate of United Township High School in East Moline, Illinois.

Kenneth enlisted in the U.S. Army on October 18, 1965 and after a 20-year military career, retired as a Staff Sergeant on August 31, 1988.

He was a member of the VietNam Veterans of America and in his spare time, enjoyed bowling.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Tamara Jo Andrews of New London, Iowa and Bobbi Jo M. Johnson of Omaha, Nebraska; six grandchildren; and his brother, Duane Johnson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

