Kenneth Owen Jones

June 24, 1938-March 23, 2021

BENTON, AK-Kenneth Owen Jones, 82 of Benton, Arkansas passed away on March 23, 2021. He was born on June 24, 1938 in Aledo, Illinois to the late Kenneth and Helen Meyers Jones.

Kenneth enjoyed a 40 year career as a mechanic. He enjoyed yard work, camping and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon Richardson.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Betty I. Jones of Benton, Arkansas; son, Randy (Valerie) Jones of Benton, Arkansas; daughter, Cindy (Dave) Smith of Davenport, Iowa, sister, Carol Francois of Erie, Illinois, three grandchildren, Brad, Tod and Amber, great grandson, Romeo.

A Memorial service will be held at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton, Arkansas on Saturday, March 27th at 2:00 p.m.

Family comments: Kenneth will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family, who was so important to him. No one was a stranger to him.

