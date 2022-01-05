Kenneth Wayne "Buzz" Nebergall

December 30, 2021

TIPTON-Kenneth Wayne "Buzz" Nebergall, 88, of Tipton, entered eternity on Thursday, December 30, 2021 while under the care of Cedar Manor Nursing Home. Private family graveside services are planned for Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:30 pm in the South Bethel Cemetery, rural Tipton, with Pastor Jonathon Smith, officiating. A memorial service will be held at later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established in his memory with the proceeds being directed towards the South Bethel Cemetery Fund and Cedar Manor Nursing Home. Cards and memorials may be sent in c/o Glenn Nebergall to 315 Pheasant Ridge Dr., Taylors, SC 29687.