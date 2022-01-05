Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Wayne "Buzz" Nebergall
FUNERAL HOME
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA

Kenneth Wayne "Buzz" Nebergall

December 30, 2021

TIPTON-Kenneth Wayne "Buzz" Nebergall, 88, of Tipton, entered eternity on Thursday, December 30, 2021 while under the care of Cedar Manor Nursing Home. Private family graveside services are planned for Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:30 pm in the South Bethel Cemetery, rural Tipton, with Pastor Jonathon Smith, officiating. A memorial service will be held at later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established in his memory with the proceeds being directed towards the South Bethel Cemetery Fund and Cedar Manor Nursing Home. Cards and memorials may be sent in c/o Glenn Nebergall to 315 Pheasant Ridge Dr., Taylors, SC 29687.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
South Bethel Cemetery
Tipton, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Fry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.