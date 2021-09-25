Menu
Kenneth Lee Parish
1943 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Kenneth Lee Parish

December 30, 1943-September 20, 2021

Kenneth Lee Parish, 77, of Montpelier, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at the New Era Lutheran Church at a later date. Inurnment will be held at the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. A memorial has been established for New Era Lutheran Church or the Muscatine Salvation Army. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Muscatine is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Kenny was born December 30, 1943 in the Quad Cities, the son of Newton and Alice Anita (Black) Parish. He graduated from Muscatine High School. Kenny worked for International Harvester until his retirement. He liked convertible cars and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He had a marvelous memory of numbers and dates. Kenny loved his pets, particularly his late dogs, Becky and Precious. He was a great photographer and photographed many special events for many people.

Kenny is survived by his cousins: Harry (Laurie) Black of Letts, Iowa; Jim (Linda) Black of Hayfield, Minnesota; and Betty Lou Schroeder of Muscatine, Iowa; and second cousin, Kelly (Tom) Huggins of Nichols, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 25, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
