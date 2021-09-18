Kenneth J. Pottebaum

May 2, 1935-September 16, 2021

BETTENDORF-Kenneth J. Pottebaum, 86, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at The Summit of Bettendorf.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. with visitation to follow from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19th at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass on Monday. Memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Ken was born May 2, 1935 in Carroll, Iowa, the son of William and Lillian (Timmerman) Pottebaum. Ken served his country in the United States Army. He married Marvella Puck, February 15, 1958 in Davenport. She preceded him in death, October 18, 2013.

Ken worked as an investigator for Equifax. He was a founding member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church where he taught religious education, was a eucharistic minister, and served on the building and fellowship committees. Ken was a master woodworker, making beautiful furniture and cabinets.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Jeff (Donna) Pottebaum of Las Vegas, Nevada, Carla (Michael) Osborn of Davenport, Sharon (Darin) Hegenbart of Davenport, and Pam (fiancé, Doug Ireland) Carpenter of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Jennifer, Joshua (Jessica), Rachel (Larry), Christopher, Matthew (Caitlyn), Haley (Rory), Dallas (Emily), Kerri, and Alex; great-grandchildren, Angel, Tyler, Courtney, Cian, Owen, Adalynn, Elijah, Lucy, and Camden; siblings, Lyle Pottebaum, Marlene Lawler, Gerald (Lynn) Pottebaum, Dennis (Robin) Pottebaum, and Dale (Jean) Pottebaum.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Kristine; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Mary Pottebaum; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Ben Beh; sister-in-law, Bernadette Pottebaum; and brother-in-law, Paul Lawler.