Kenneth A. Schloemer

February 1, 1937-September 27, 2021

GENESEO-Kenneth A Schloemer, 84, of Geneseo, IL passed away on September 27, 2021, peacefully at his home. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson, IL. Reverend Duane Jack will celebrate. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, IL. A Memorial Visitation will be held 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Home – Geneseo Chapel. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307-3115 or online at www.leaderdog.org/ways-to-give/giving-options/donate-in-honor-or-memory/ or the Mayo Clinic 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or online at https://plannedgiving.mayoclinic.org/memorials-and-tribute-gifts .

Ken was born on February 1, 1937, in Davenport, IA the son of Gerhardt and Catherine (Zinger) Schloemer. He married Cheri Williamson in 1970. He was most known as co-owner and operator of Harold's on The Rock restaurant from 1976-2000, with his wife Cheri. It was named Top 10 Restaurants in the State in 1994 by the Illinois Restaurant Association. He was appointed and served 18 years on the Illinois State Police Merit Board.

He will be remembered by the many conversations, stories, and history that he shared with family and customers alike.

Ken will be deeply missed by his wife, Cheri Schloemer of Geneseo, children; Kenneth Schloemer Jr, of Gulfport, MS, Terry (Michael) Schloemer-Pollick of Villages, FL, Kimberly (Scott) Schloemer-Langford of Gulfport, MS, Douglas (Anne) Schloemer of Long Beach, MS, Timothy Buckwalter of Bettendorf, IA, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Schloemer of Frisco, TX, Heather Schloemer of Davenport, IA, and son-in-law, Ralph Cook of Bettendorf, IA, sister, Carol (Max) Lauritzen of Princeton, IL, 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerhardt and Catherine Schloemer, his brother Gene Schloemer and sister Joanne Rose Schloemer-Denkhoff.