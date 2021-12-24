Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth J. Scodeller
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Walled Lake Central High SchoolAssumption High School
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Kenneth J. Scodeller

December 28, 1937-December 22, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth J. Scodeller, 83, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. There will be additional visitation Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the gathering space at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Assumption Athletic Department.

Mr. Scodeller died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.

Kenneth John Scodeller was born on December 28, 1937 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a son of Mario P. and Antoinette (Grossi) Scodeller who immigrated from Italy. Ken was an outstanding athlete, earning a scholarship to play baseball at Western Michigan and later played in the farm system of the Washington Senators from 1961 until 1963. Ken earned his master's degree from Eastern Michigan but was a loyal Michigan Wolverine fan all his life as well as all the professional teams in Detroit: the Tigers, Lions, Pistons, and Red Wings.

Ken was united in marriage to Shirley A. Forbes on September 4, 1965 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Carsonville, Michigan. They have shared over 56 years of marriage and memories.

Following his pursuit of a profession baseball career, Ken leaned on his degree in education, going to work in Bellville and Carsonville, Michigan where he taught history and served as the head football, basketball, and baseball coach. He also directed the Title I Programs as well as the Summer Recreation Program. In 1972 he moved to Davenport to serve as Associate Principal at Central High School and later served at Smart, Wood, and J.B. Young Junior High. Ken retired in 2003 following a wonderful career in education. He was tough, but fair and well respected and loved. Many times over the years, former students would acknowledge him for the wonderful support and advice he provided to them. Following his retirement, he served as interim dean of students at Assumption High School for a year.

In Michigan he had been a member and past president of the Lions Club, member of of the P.T.A., and little league coach. Ken was also a member of the N.A.S.S.P, Davenport Principals Association, School Administrators of Iowa, and early on helped with the Bix 7 road race. When he wasn't devoting his time to volunteer work Kenny enjoyed fishing, golfing, and supporting his kids and granddaughters' athletic endeavors. He was a proud father, grandpa, and papa!

Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley, his daughter and son-in-law: Angie (Wade) King, Davenport, daughter-in-law Amy Scodeller, Davenport; and son and daughter-in-law Bryon (Susan) Scodeller, Moline; grandchildren: Kennedy (Jake) Hirst, Mallory (Connor Lindaman) King, Carly King, Samantha Scodeller, Lily Scodeller, Erika, Crystal and Ashley; and a brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Mary Scodeller, Lansing, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his children: Dominic Scodeller, Kimberly Normoyle and an infant child, as well as his parents and a brother, Ronald. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Dec
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Dec
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Ken, always optimistic and a twinkle in his eyes. He loved his wife and family more than words can describe
Danita Harrison
January 8, 2022
I remember fondly Mr. Scodeller yelling at me as I walked through his yard with Ryan McKee. He would always tell us he was going to turn the dog loose on us and I must say his family dog, a golden retriever, who was just the sweetest dog around the neighborhood. Not a mean bone in that wonderful dog. Of course Mr. Scodeller was scary at first, but then his beautiful daughters Angie and Kim would come outside and give us hugs and tell us their dad was just teasing us. He was quite the character and a nice man when he wasn't teasing us or giving us a hard time, we all thought it was a blast when we would bring a new friend to walk through his yard and see how scared they got when he would step out onto his deck and start in on us. Our families knew each other from the time I was a small boy. I am very sorry such a good and fun man has passed on. I have fond memories of him and his wonderful family growing up as his neighbor. Again I am sorry for your loss and I loved your family and the kindness they always showed me through the years growing up. God bless all of you during this time of loss. Love, Andrew "Drew" Tullberg
Andrew Tullberg
December 25, 2021
I worked with Mr. Scodeller at JB Young. Sending my deepest sympathies to the family.
Deb Huch
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results