Kenneth Harold Soenksen

January 11, 1935-December 16, 2021

Kenneth Harold Soenksen, 86, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 915 27th Street in Marion. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, with an additional visitation an hour prior to the funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. In accordance with the family's wishes all guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing at both the visitation and the funeral service.

Kenneth was born on January 11, 1935, in Massilon Springfield Township of Cedar County, Iowa, the son of Herman and Eleanor (Toerber) Soenksen. He graduated from high school in Wheatland, Iowa, before becoming a self-employed farmer in the Olin, Iowa area. On April 9, 1961, Kenneth was united in marriage to Mildred Ann Lunow, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stanwood, Iowa. Kenneth and Mildred moved to the Marion area about 20 years ago. He was a hard worker that loved his farm. Kenneth was a past church council member, past director of Clarence Co-op. He liked to bowl, play cards, have coffee with friends, dance and travel. He loved his family and liked to spend time with them. He will be greatly missed.

Kenneth is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Mildred Soenksen of Marion; daughter, Sherry (Galen) Brendes of Marion; son, Larry Soenksen of Olin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Delores Schmidt; brother Jerry Soenksen; and granddaughter, Melissa Brendes.

Memorials in Kenneth's memory may be directed to the Melissa Brendes Scholarship Fund, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or Camp Io-Dis-E-Ca.

