Kenneth Vearl Whyte

January 23, 1944-March 15, 2021

DAVENPORT-Kenneth Vearl Whyte, 77, of Davenport, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home. Cremation will be done with a memorial gathering to be held Thursday (3/18) from 4-7pm at the Runge Mortuary, with a Masonic service at 7pm. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Friday (3/19) in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Final placement will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospitals, Christ United Methodist Church Davenport, or to your favorite charity. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ken was born January 23, 1944 to Vearl & Mabel (Carlisle) Whyte. He was raised in Scott County, graduating from West High School. Ken attended college in Le Mars, IA before starting his career in construction. After 40+ years, Ken retired in 2006 as a general superintendent from Estes Construction. He married Gerry (Hesse) Lisle on June 6, 1981.

Ken was a master of his trade and enjoyed teaching classes for the Carpenters Union. He enjoyed working at Emeis Golf Course after retirement and loved playing in two golf leagues, especially with his special partner, his wife. He enjoyed going to Florida during the winter and playing golf.

Ken belonged to many organizations: Kaaba Shriners, Davenport; Clarksville Lodge, Iowa City; Grotto Lodge, Davenport; Moose Lodge, Davenport; Elks 298; Carpenters Local #4; and Christ United Methodist Church.

He served in the Iowa National Guard as a helicopter mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Gerry; step son, Jeff Lisle of Minnesota; sister, Janice Kohout of Ft. Washington, MD; nephew, Tom Kohout; niece, Sue Kohout; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Fred Kohout.