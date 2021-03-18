Menu
Kenneth Vearl Whyte
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Kenneth Vearl Whyte

January 23, 1944-March 15, 2021

DAVENPORT-Kenneth Vearl Whyte, 77, of Davenport, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home. Cremation will be done with a memorial gathering to be held Thursday (3/18) from 4-7pm at the Runge Mortuary, with a Masonic service at 7pm. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Friday (3/19) in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Final placement will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospitals, Christ United Methodist Church Davenport, or to your favorite charity. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ken was born January 23, 1944 to Vearl & Mabel (Carlisle) Whyte. He was raised in Scott County, graduating from West High School. Ken attended college in Le Mars, IA before starting his career in construction. After 40+ years, Ken retired in 2006 as a general superintendent from Estes Construction. He married Gerry (Hesse) Lisle on June 6, 1981.

Ken was a master of his trade and enjoyed teaching classes for the Carpenters Union. He enjoyed working at Emeis Golf Course after retirement and loved playing in two golf leagues, especially with his special partner, his wife. He enjoyed going to Florida during the winter and playing golf.

Ken belonged to many organizations: Kaaba Shriners, Davenport; Clarksville Lodge, Iowa City; Grotto Lodge, Davenport; Moose Lodge, Davenport; Elks 298; Carpenters Local #4; and Christ United Methodist Church.

He served in the Iowa National Guard as a helicopter mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Gerry; step son, Jeff Lisle of Minnesota; sister, Janice Kohout of Ft. Washington, MD; nephew, Tom Kohout; niece, Sue Kohout; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Fred Kohout.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Mar
18
Service
7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Mar
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gerry, we are so sorry to hear about Ken. You are in our in our thoughts and prayers.
Vonnie & Jerry
March 20, 2021
Gerry, I am very sorry for your loss and pray for peace and comfort for you and your family in the coming days. God be with you.
Barbara Schultz Huff
March 19, 2021
We have lost another classmate. Our sincere condolences to Gerry and the extended family. Ken was always willing to help us with the reunions. He will be up there next to another carpenter. May he rest in peace.
West High Class of 1962
March 18, 2021
Gerry, We´re deeply saddened to hear of Ken´s passing. You will continue to be in our prayers. Your Emeis neighbors.
Ken & Ruth
March 18, 2021
Our deepest sympathy.
Merrilee & John Woeber
March 18, 2021
I'm so sorry Gerry! My heart is with you.
Valerie Brown
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss.love and prayers .
Jim and Donna Crossland
March 18, 2021
Gerry, so sorry to hear of Kens passing, Lots of fond memory´s of Kens and your friendship.
Dave & Pat Shope
March 18, 2021
My thoughts and prays are with you .I am out of town till Monday. Hugs. He was a great guy.
Mary Ernst
March 18, 2021
