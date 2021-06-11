Kevin Lee Bowman

August 8, 1958-June 3, 2021

Kevin Lee Bowman passed away Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at Banner Boswell Hospital in Sun City, Arizona.

Service is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 at First Congressional Church in DeWitt, IA. The visitation will begin at 10 A.M. followed by a service at 11 A.M.

Kevin was born on August 8th, 1958 in DeWitt, IA to Beverly (Gast) Bowman and was adopted and raised by Lowell (Butch) Bowman. Kevin graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1977. Kevin received his culinary degree from Le Cordon Bleu in Denver, CO. Kevin started his cooking career at his fathers restaurant The Thunderbird restaurant in Marshalltown,IA.

Kevin was united in marriage to Diane (Miller) Bowman on June 12th,1982.They shared three children together and two grandchildren.

Kevin had recently retired after being a general manager and chef at Elmwood Country Club, Rock Island Arsenal Country Club and Springbrook Country Club over the last 35 years.

Kevin was known for his amazing food, he loved to cook for family events, and for his Arsenal family. His most treasured memories were vacations with his family to Lambeau field to watch his beloved Packers play.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife Diane, sons Brandon (Jamie) Bowman , Austin (Shelby) Bowman, daughter Amanda (Mitch) Allison, father Lowell Bowman, and grandchildren Lauryn and Tay. Kevin is reunited in death with his mother Beverly Bowman, brother Kreg Bowman, father-in-law Ralph Miller, and mother-in-law Esther Miller.