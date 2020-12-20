Kevin Edward Mahoney

October 4, 1953-December 1, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, AZ-Kevin Edward Mahoney, 67, of Scottsdale, AZ, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Kevin was born October 4, 1953 in Davenport, IA, the son of Thomas J. and Natalie (Nyquist) Mahoney. He married Sally Louise McNeil, July 26, 1986.

Kevin graduated from Assumption High School, Davenport, IA, in 1972. He earned a BSBA in Finance from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO and earned an MBA from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, MO. He served his country in the United States Air Force, 1972-1975. Kevin had a successful career in financial management and analysis. He retired to Scottsdale, with his wife, Sally.

Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family. He considered himself a connoisseur of fine wine and food. Kevin was an enthusiastic New York Yankees fan and was an accomplished athlete himself, particularly in track events in high school. Kevin had the gift of humor and was always up for a good joke and prank. He shared his humor and laughter whenever the opportunity arose, oftentimes creating those opportunities himself.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Sally; sons, Michael (Colleen) of Santa Rosa, CA, and Matthew (Ashley) of Scottsdale, AZ; granddaughters, Quinn Mahoney and Hannah Mahoney; brother, Patrick Brian (Melanie) Mahoney of Bettendorf, IA; sisters, Sheila (Craig) Mahoney Smith of Stafford, VA, Molly Mahoney of Bettendorf, IA, and Julia Mahoney-Hansen of Davenport, IA, and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Kevin is preceded in death by parents, Tom and Natalie Mahoney, and brother-in-law, Dave Hansen.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

