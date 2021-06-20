Menu
Kevin A. Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Davenport Memorial Park
1022 East 39th Street
Davenport, IA

Kevin A. Miller

November 29, 1971-October 29, 2020

Kevin A. Miller, 48, son of Ray Miller and Fern Miller of Davenport, passed away on October 29, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. Services were delayed due to the pandemic. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Davenport Memorial Park.

Kevin is survived by his son, Kevin Miller II, his father, Ray Miller (Patty), sisters Kathy Ellison, Karen Lopez (Raymond), Kim Murphy (Dave), Kay Rehberg (Matt) and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Fern Miller, his brother, Keith Miller (Maria) and his beloved girlfriend Kayla Waters.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Davenport Memorial Park
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Davenport Memorial Park
Prayers for you and the family. Kevin was only 3 or 4 years old when we left Davenport to move to Georgia. I will always remember seeing all of you before we left on May 15, 1977. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Kevin is missed greatly but I believe that all our family members that went before him welcomed him with open arms. Love to you all from your Georgia family!!!
Terry and Teresa Lucas
Family
June 20, 2021
