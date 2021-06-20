Kevin A. Miller

November 29, 1971-October 29, 2020

Kevin A. Miller, 48, son of Ray Miller and Fern Miller of Davenport, passed away on October 29, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. Services were delayed due to the pandemic. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Davenport Memorial Park.

Kevin is survived by his son, Kevin Miller II, his father, Ray Miller (Patty), sisters Kathy Ellison, Karen Lopez (Raymond), Kim Murphy (Dave), Kay Rehberg (Matt) and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Fern Miller, his brother, Keith Miller (Maria) and his beloved girlfriend Kayla Waters.