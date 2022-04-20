Menu
Kimberly Joanne Hill
1975 - 2022
BORN
1975
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 24 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Kimberly Joanne Hill

July 17, 1975-April 12, 2022

BETTENDORF-Kimberly Joanne Hill, 46, of Bettendorf, IA passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the Runge Mortuary, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Memorials in her honor may be made to the American Spinal Injury Association or Genesis Health Services Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Kimberly was born July 17, 1975 to Michael and Joanne (Snicker) Seymour in Davenport, IA. She worked for many years for the Quad City Times and more recently as a caregiver for the DAC, prior to her spinal cord injury.

Kimberly supported many spinal cord groups. She loved to read and spend time with her animals. She liked watching television shows, Friends and Golden Girls and movies, Twister and A Christmas Story. Kimberly was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. She always drove Jeeps and her favorite band was Motley Crew. More than anything, she loved being a "Mimi" to her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Austin (Samantha) Hill, Bettendorf, IA; daughter, Kaylee Hill, Clinton, IA; grandchildren, Marlee and Landyn Jones; brothers, Mark (Jessie) Pierce, Gilbert, AZ, and Joshua Pierce, Davenport, IA; sisters, Trisha (Jim) Roark, Joy, IL, and Jennifer Sampson, Davenport, IA; significant other, Dennis Workman, Bettendorf, IA; step parents, Gary Snicker and Pam Seymour; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 angel grandchildren; brother, Jason Seymour; and fiancé, Steve Flower.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Apr
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
