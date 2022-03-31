Kimberly S. Keller

October 8, 1978-March 28, 2022

FULTON–Kimberly S. Keller, 43, of Fulton, IL, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA.

Kimberly was born October 8, 1978, in Clinton, IA, the daughter of Gary V. and Sandra K. (Deelsnyder) Keller. She was a 1996 graduate of Fulton High School and earned her Associate Degree from Clinton Community College. She worked in the Fulton High School office; International Paper, Clinton; Morrison City Hall; Egging Co., Clinton; and at several marketing companies in the area. Kim was a former member of Trinity Reformed Church, Fulton, IL. She enjoyed antique cars and going to car shows, attending auctions, and collecting antique child items. Spending time with her nieces and nephew was also very special to her.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Keller of Fulton, IL; a brother, Chad (Jennifer) Keller of Fulton, IL; Paternal Grandmother, Arlene Keller of Morrison, IL; and nephew and nieces: Lucas, Mia and Cassandra Keller.

She is preceded by her father, Paternal Grandfather, and Maternal Grandparents.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the McDonald Funeral Home, Fulton, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 4, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fulton Township Cemetery, Fulton, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Clinton Humane Society or to the family.

