Kirk R. Barkdoll

May 22, 1955-February 18, 2022

LECLAIRE-Kirk R. Barkdoll, 66, of LeClaire, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital. Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded.

Kirk was born on May 22, 1955 in Sterling, IL to Keith and Ethel (Whaley) Barkdoll. He was united in marriage to Jan (Olson) Holst on July 12, 2006 in Anchorage, Alaska. He earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from UNI in 1980, he then went on to receive his Masters of Science in Education from WIU in 1991. Kirk began his career at Eastern Iowa Community College in 1982 as an instructor. In 1988 he was promoted to Associate Dean for Community Education and Alternative Programing. In 1991, he was appointed as Dean of Applied Technology, and in 1998 he was appointed as Dean of Scott Community College. In 2003 he was appointed as Coordinator of Datatel Implementation, and in 2004 given the additional role of Director of Facilities. Kirk retired from EICC as "Director of District Wide Facilities" after a 30-year career, however he remained on as a consultant for facilities projects.

Kirk was a member of First Presbyterian Church, LeClaire. He blessed the church with leading worship and singing solos on many Sundays. He chaired the worship & evangelism committee, was the lead for the choir and youth choir, and gave his time as a youth leader. After his retirement, Kirk and Jan loved to travel including going south for the winters. He enjoyed various outdoor activities including golfing, camping and fishing. You could also find him cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events and activities. He had a passion for singing and music, he loved to cook and entertain his family and friends. He always had a project he was working on for the house or for others. He was a loving, genuine, funny, and heartfelt person who never turned away anyone who needed his help. There is an enormous absence in the hearts of those left behind who miss him dearly.

Survivors include his loving wife Jan; step-children Amber (Mike) Wahlheim, Katie (Jon) Maybanks, Chad (Allison) Holst; seven total grandchildren; siblings Nancy (Stanley) Rasmussen, Peggy Koppen, and Lon (Linda) Barkdoll. He was preceded in death by his parents.