Kit Thomas Clark

January 16, 1954-June 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Kit Thomas Clark, 67, a resident of Davenport, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Per his wishes, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of his life will be held later this summer. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Animal Shelter. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Kit was born January 16, 1954 in Davenport, a son of T. Victor and Zelda (Orcutt) Clark. He was the oldest of 7 children.

Kit's family were members of the Pony of America (POA) Association and traveled the country every summer competing in shows. Kit broke his first horse at the age of 5 and has loved and raised horses his whole life. He bred and raced Paints and Quarter Horses in Iowa and Oklahoma. His horse, Jungebell, won the 2011 Paint Horse Futurity in Oklahoma.

Kit was a 1972 graduate of Davenport West High School and attended one year of college at Iowa Wesleyan. He was a union carpenter for many years. He built pole barns, houses and did commercial carpentry all over the area for many years. Kit loved hunting, fishing and working on his farm. He loved raising horses and cows and his favorite places were in his shop, barn or by his beloved pond.

He married Diane Kakert in 1981 and united 2 families together. Those left to honor Kit's memory include his wife, Diane; children: Tom Kakert, Kelly Kakert Bridgeforth, Brandon Clark and Jerrod Clark; 10 grandchildren; mother, Zelda Clark; and siblings: Jo De (Tim) Gau; Kevin (Terri) Clark; Kerry (Linda) Clark; Missy (Jeff) Wilson; Kris Clark; and Kory (Janel) Clark.

