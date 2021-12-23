Kleo Caras

December 18, 2021

DAVENPORT, FORMERLY ROCK ISLAND-Kleo Caras, 92, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Senior Star Elmore Place in Davenport, Iowa.

As per her final wish, there will be no funeral, memorial ceremonies, public ceremonies or gatherings. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is assisting the family.

She was born in the spring of 1929 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rock Island, Illinois, to her parents Gust and Mary Pontikes.

She was a lifetime member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Rock Island. She asks to be remembered for the good things that she accomplished in her lifetime.

She is survived by her son, Peter Caras of Iowa; a daughter and son-in-law, Corrine and Steve Smith of Illinois; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Vivian Soteropulos and Katherine Karoules. Special thanks to her nieces and nephews. May her memory be eternal.

