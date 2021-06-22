Menu
Kristeen Marcella Lohse
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Kristeen Marcella Lohse

June 8, 1954-June 20, 2021

DAVENPORT-Kristeen Marcella Lohse, 67, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Kristeen Marcella Lohse was born on June 8, 1954 in DeWitt, Iowa, the daughter of Wilhelm and Bernice (White) Lohse.

Kristeen is survived by her siblings; Kay Rowe, Konia Fahrenkrug, Karen Ralston, Karrie (Chris) Gomez, Robert Lohse, Roger (Candy) Lohse and Raymond (Paula) Lohse.

She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Lohse and brother, Richard Lohse.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
