LaMetta Wynn

August 4, 1933-June 24, 2021

LaMetta Wynn, former mayor of Clinton, Iowa died on June 24, 2021 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.

LaMetta Karen Johnson was born on August 4, 1933 in Galena, Illinois; the youngest of nine children of Garrett Dey and Mossie Lee (Clark) Johnson. She graduated from Galena High School and went on to graduate from St. Luke's College (Cedar Rapids, IA) with a degree in nursing.

In 1955, LaMetta moved to Clinton, Iowa to be near her sisters, where she eventually took a job at Mercy Hospital and met and married her late husband, Thomas Wynn, Sr. Her political career began in Clinton as president of the PTA at Kirkwood Elementary School in the 1960s. Later, she went on to serve on the Clinton Community School Board for 12 years, 3 years as president. When asked why she served on the school board, LaMetta replied that all 10 of her children had received good educations from the Clinton school system and that she simply wanted to give back. LaMetta was very proud of the successful alternative school concept that was developed during her school board tenure, once commenting that "Students who otherwise wouldn't have succeeded or graduated from high school - many went on to college and other training, which provided for very successful lives."

In 1993, LaMetta ran for mayor of the city of Clinton and lost, coming in third out of five candidates. She ran again in 1995, with strong public support and won 54% of the vote against four men. In winning, LaMetta cemented her place in Iowa history becoming the first African-American woman to hold the office of mayor in any Iowa municipality. She served two subsequent terms, wining decisively. When LaMetta was first elected, television crews from Germany and The Netherlands showed up for interviews. One of them said that they couldn't believe that "a city in a lily-white state" would elect an African-American women to be their mayor. LaMetta never ran on race. She ran on the belief that she was the best person for the job and she was always right. In 1999 as Mayor of Clinton, LaMetta initiated annual trips to Washington, D.C., which resulted in the Clinton area receiving more than $50 million dollars in much needed federal aid. In describing LaMetta's leadership, one person commented that "She carries a hammer in her purse; important doors open to her and she has the ability to bring government together."

In addition to serving as mayor, three governors appointed her to commissions: Gov. Tom Vilsack appointed her to Vision Iowa; she was appointed by Gov. Terry Branstad to the Commission on the Status of African-Americans; and Gov. Chet Culver appointed her to the State Board of Education. LaMetta also served as president of the Mercy Hospital Board of Directors.

LaMetta Wynn was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Thomas and her sisters Grace, Ruth and Mossie, and brothers Eugene, Robert, Glenn and Buford. She is survived by her ten children: Gina (Stamford, CT) Mary (San Antonio, TX¬) Janet (Ralph, Waterloo, IA) Thomas (Carole, Des Moines, IA) Debra (Jerry Des Moines, IA) Wanda (Haydn, Lincoln, NE), Ruth (Gary, Waukon, IA) Kathryn (Clinton, IA) Carol (Jerry, Lakeland, FL) and Linda (J.P. Des Moines, IA). She is also survived by her last remaining sibling, Meredith Burke (Savannah, IL) as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

LaMetta Wynn loved and was beloved by many. She will be sadly missed by her children, who will of course remember her as a much-loved public servant, but will mostly remember her as just "Mom." The mother who baked them birthday cakes from scratch with seven-minute frosting every year, baked them cinnamon rolls on Sundays, and who made lovely grape jelly each summer from the grapevine that still grows in her backyard.

