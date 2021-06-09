Menu
Lana Jane Groom
1963 - 2021
Lana Jane Groom

May 25, 1963-June 2, 2021

IOWA CITY-Lana Jane Groom, 58, of Iowa City passed away June 2, 2021 at Country View Senior Living in North Liberty, Iowa, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease for more than 5 years.

Lana is survived by her father, Richard (Donna) Groom of Davenport, IA; her mother Joan Couch of Iowa City, IA; two beloved sisters, Dawn (Rick) Pruter of Iowa City, IA, and Kathy (Glen Jones) Groom-Jones of Colorado; nephews, Nic (Stacy) Pruter, Luke (Brittnee) Pruter, and Jacob Jones, and 3 great nephews and one great niece.

Honoring her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family to be used for a memorial bench at the Lilly Pond in Amana.

Online condolences and memories of Lana may be shared with the family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where the full obituary can be read.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 9, 2021.
Lana was one of the best people I've ever known. I haven't seen her since she was working in Cedar Rapids/Marion. I'm so sad to hear this.
Kerry Denison
Friend
June 12, 2021
