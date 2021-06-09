Lana Jane Groom

May 25, 1963-June 2, 2021

IOWA CITY-Lana Jane Groom, 58, of Iowa City passed away June 2, 2021 at Country View Senior Living in North Liberty, Iowa, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease for more than 5 years.

Lana is survived by her father, Richard (Donna) Groom of Davenport, IA; her mother Joan Couch of Iowa City, IA; two beloved sisters, Dawn (Rick) Pruter of Iowa City, IA, and Kathy (Glen Jones) Groom-Jones of Colorado; nephews, Nic (Stacy) Pruter, Luke (Brittnee) Pruter, and Jacob Jones, and 3 great nephews and one great niece.

Honoring her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family to be used for a memorial bench at the Lilly Pond in Amana.

Online condolences and memories of Lana may be shared with the family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where the full obituary can be read.