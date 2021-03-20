Lance A. Luna

June 12, 1958-March 9, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Lance A. Luna announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Lance will be dearly missed by his wife of 31 years, Barbara Luna; Father Lee Luna, Las Vegas, NV; sister Lori Dykema, Las Vegas, NV; sister Sue Luna, Morgan, MN; Mother-in-Law Barbara Mischung, Naples, FL; sister-in-law Mari Mischung, Panama City, FL and sister-in-law Heather Harrison, Naples, FL. Nieces Teri Wildt, Wendi VanKeulen, Megan English and Melanie Jean. Nephews Zachary Dykema, Joshua Dykema, Michael English, Paul Harrison, Sean Harrison, Gavin Merck and Diavenson "D" Thibaud. He was godfather to his niece Wendi VanKeulen, nephew Zachary Dykema and Lisa (Sergeant) Frank. Lance also leaves behind a lifelong, childhood friend, Paul Sergeant, as well as numerous other family and friends he touched the lives of over the years.

He is predeceased by his Mother Joan Luna; Father-in-law John Mischung; paternal grandparents Leopoldo and Julia Luna and maternal grandparents John and Ann Hladik.

Lance was born June 12, 1958 in Chicago, IL. He grew up in Bettendorf, IA and moved to Sanibel, FL in the mid 80's. Luna was a graduate of Scott Community College, Bettendorf, Iowa, and the Lee Vo-Tech Public Works Academy. At the time of his passing he was employed by The City of Sanibel since 1988 his last job held was that of Streets Superintendent.

A Memorial will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1pm at Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957.

Memorial Donations may be made in Lance Luna's name to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America at https://lcfamerica.org/