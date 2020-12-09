Menu
Larry Dale Dobbs
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Larry Dale Dobbs

April 16, 1943-December 6, 2020

Larry Dale Dobbs, 77, a resident of Plano, Iowa, formerly of Buffalo, Iowa, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by accessing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo. There will be no public visitation. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

Larry was born April 16, 1943 in Bertha, Missouri, the son of Johnny William and Gladys Opal (Leroy) Dobbs. He married Willa Willich on January 24, 1964 in Buffalo.

Larry worked for the former LaFarge Cement Plant in Buffalo. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Willa; sons, William (Bobbi) Dobbs of East Moline, Illinois and Matthew (Robin) Dobbs of Buffalo, Iowa; a special niece, Tonya (Jerome) Wilson of Davenport; grandchildren, Allen Dobbs, Aaron Osborn and Brianna Eckhart; great-grandchildren, Noah, Paige, Abigail, and Brittany; brother, Raymond Ray (Marge) Dobbs of Ava, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Helen Joiner and Ruth Rothenberg; brother-in-law, Edwin Willich; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary and Jerry; and sisters, Linda and Kay.

Online condolences may be made to Larry's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Sorry for your loss
Melissa Bernauer
December 9, 2020
Sorry for the loss
John Wright
December 9, 2020
Willa, You have my deepest sympathy. May God wrap you & your family in His comforting arms.
Lynne Mefford Harms
December 9, 2020
Lawson Rushton
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results