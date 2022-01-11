Larry A. Franklin

October 30, 1940-January 8, 2022

DAVENPORT-Larry A. Franklin, 81, of Davenport, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel, with visitation beginning at 12:00 P.M. until service time. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Larry was born October 30, 1940 in Moline, Illinois, to Lyle B. and Darlene D. (Crosby) Franklin. He was united in marriage to Judy (Albright) August 6, 1983 in Davenport, Iowa, she passed away December 5, 2006.

He retired from Fiber Glass in Moline after over 30 years of service. He was a quiet and friendly man who enjoyed his flower garden, spending time with his dogs, camping, sitting outside in his yard, NASCAR, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame games. Larry also loved to travel and enjoyed his trips to Tunica, MS. to gamble, and watching professional poker tournaments.. He truly loved a hot cup of coffee and liver and onions.

Survivors include, his daughters, Star Coffey, Julie Calhoun, and Denise Cox; son, Michael(Kim) Franklin; sister, Sharon Lipe; brothers, Danny (Kyle) Franklin and Lyle "Tiny" Franklin; six grandchildren, Ricky, Josh, Nickolas, April, Michael, and Steven and six great grandsons as well as special friend, Cindy Snyder.

Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife Judy, parents, two sisters, Karen Eberts and Ruby Franklin, brother, Edward.