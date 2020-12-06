Larry Lane Cook

January 13, 1951-November 27, 2020

Larry Lane Cook, 69, of Davenport, IA, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, in the comfort of his home.

Larry was born January 13, 1951 to Jack and Jacquelyn (Marolf) Cook in Davenport, IA. He married the love of his life, Lisa Sims in Davenport. She preceded him in death on May 14, 2016. Larry worked at Oscar Mayer for over 30 years, and then joined Humility of Mary Shelter for many years, where he was loved and greatly respected. He never met a stranger. He was the best big brother his sisters could have asked for and he will be deeply missed.

Larry loved to play golf, especially with his cousins, Gary and Bobbie Cook. He was also an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Katrina McMahil Cook; and sisters, Barbara Owens Janice, Judy and Bonnie Cook.

Along with his loving wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Tim Cook in September 2018; niece, Jesse Brown; and nephew, Ray Baldwin.