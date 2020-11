Larry R. (Pork) Biddle

WHEATLAND-Larry R. (Pork) Biddle, age 78, passed away suddenly on Monday November 16, 2020 at the DeWitt Hospital. Graveside services will be on Thursday November 19, 2020 at Inland Cemetery, Bennett, at 1:30 PM. For more information, please go to www.chapmanfh.com.