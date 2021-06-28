Larry Charles Thompson

May 14, 1946-June 25, 2021

BETTENDORF-Larry Charles Thompson, 75, of Bettendorf passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa – Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Larry was born on May 14, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Donald and Wilma (Parks) Thompson. He married Loretta A. (Welsh) Neels on January 15, 1987 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Larry graduated from Clinton High School in 1964 and Clinton Community College in 1966. He worked in several industries as an electronics engineer and in various management positions. He worked for Bendix Corp (Aerospace), Struthers-Dunn/Uticor (Industrial Automation), and Teledirect International (Telecommunications).

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Loretta Thompson of Bettendorf; sons, Robert (Heather) Thompson of Calamus, Iowa, James Thompson of Davenport; step-children, Alicia (Jeremy) Prilipp and Casey (Stephanie) Neels, all of Austin, Texas; nine grandchildren, Bryce Thompson, Abigail Thompson, Grace Thompson, Madison Thompson, Gabriella Thompson, Jordan Powers, Mickenzie Studer, Justin Thompson, Tessa Prilipp; five great-grandchildren, Karsten, PJ, Aaliyah, Brody, Lyla, and one on the way; sister-in-law, Jeanette Thompson of Bettendorf; niece, Sherri (Pat) Costello of Indiana; and nephew, Don Thompson of Texas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Thompson; his step-son, CJ Neels; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

