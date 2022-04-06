Larry Vens

August 28, 1939-April 2, 2022

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Larry Vens, 82, of Davenport, will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Larry died peacefully, Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Silvercrest Assisted Living, Davenport.

Larry was born on August 28, 1939 in Dixon, Iowa, a son of Arthur L. and Marguerite J. (Lager) Vens. He served in the National Guard until his honorable discharge in 1966. Larry married Judith A. "Judy" (Carlin) Vens on August 8, 1964 in Aledo, Illinois. Judy preceded Larry in death on February 8, 2008.

Larry retired from Local 371-Rock Island after driving truck for American Freight and Roadway. He was a member of the Moose, VFW-Auxiliary, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Larry adored his family, his son, Rodney, was his best friend and they did everything together. He enjoyed all the time spent with his boys, his grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Larry was a prolific weightlifter. He also enjoyed walking his dog and playing cards especially euchre.

Survivors include his sons: Mark (Kathy) Vens, Sedalia, Missouri and Rodney Vens, Davenport; grandchildren: Jeramie Vens, Christopher (Madison) Vens, Nicole (Ben) Palmer, Zachary Tatum, Colton (Linda) Tatum, Brenden Vens, and Jeannette Shuker; great-grandchildren: Violet Tatum, Mabel, Pierce, and Jasper Palmer, a sister-in-law, Judy Vens, Dixon, a special niece, Dawn Bender, and several other loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Judy, Larry was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Carl Vens, his parents, and siblings: Jerry Vens and JoAnn Denklau. May they rest in peace.

