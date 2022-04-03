Laura M. Holst

July 16, 1936-March 31, 2022

DAVENPORT-Laura M. Holst, 85, a resident of Davenport, Iowa peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her home surrounded by her beloved family.

Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Her service will be live-streamed and can be viewed by clicking the link on her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com just prior to the service. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

She was born in Muscatine, Iowa on July 16, 1936, the daughter of Rollie & Ollie Mae (Long) Pickett. On March 26, 1955, she was united marriage to Allan L. Holst in Davenport. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2005.

Laura was a devoted homemaker and mom and in earlier years, had worked at Woolworth's, W.T. Grant Department Store and did babysitting in her home for many years.

She loved line dancing, doing the polka and playing bingo.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Lois (Dan) Tovrea of Pontiac, Illinois, Patricia Rydzewski of Davenport, Beverly Dugan of Davenport and Angela (Rick) Ragsdale of Davenport; her sons, Steven (Sara) Holst of Park View, Iowa and Melvin Holst of Davenport; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; her brothers, Donald Wayne Pickett of Peoria, Illinois and Tom (Carol) Pickett of Blue Grass, Iowa; and her niece whom she thought of as a sister, Melody Boyjisky of Davenport.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Ronald; her granddaughter, Laura Brown; and her brother, Marvin Kane.

