Laura S. Rodriguez-Holst

October 24, 1958-April 18, 2022

DAVENPORT-Laura S. Rodriguez-Holst, 63, of Davenport, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Genesis East, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10-Noon on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with funeral services starting at Noon. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Samantha Holst.

Laura Sue Rodriguez was born October 24, 1958, in Davenport, a daughter of Michael Rodriguez, Sr. and Alberta (Garcia) Rodriguez. She met her husband Terry Holst Sr. by "accident", and they were united in marriage on October 25, 1980, in Davenport.

Laura had been a dietician for the Davenport School District, but raising her family was her favorite job. Her family was her life, and she loved every moment spent with them. She also enjoyed gardening, playing Bingo, and swimming at the YMCA.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Terry; children Brooke Garcia, Terry "TJ" (Jennifer) Holst, and Samantha Holst; grandchildren Anthony, Arianna, Ava, Trevin, Andres, and Aveda; great grandson Armoni "Monty"; mother Alberta Rodriguez; siblings Monica Aguirre, Martha (Gary) Adams, Becky Stender, Renee (Phil) Seline, Angela (Sean) Finch, Linda (Tony) Cawiezell, Ray Rodriguez, and Martin Rodriguez; and mother-in-law Dorothy Holst, all of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Terry "Trey" Holst III, father Michael Rodriguez, Sr., and brothers Mike Jr. and Tony.

