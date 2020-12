LaVera "Lou" Gharrett

December 30, 1949 - November 30, 2020

Davenport- Funeral services to celebrate the life of LaVera "Lou" Gharrett, 70, of Davenport, will be 11a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will take place at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10 until 11a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required and space will be limited. Memorials may be made to the family.

Lou died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Trinity, Bettendorf.

Lou was born on December 30, 1949 in Rock Island, a daughter of William Logan and Helen Ruth (Scott) Ervin. She was united in marriage to William Ernest Gharrett on September 5, 1970 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2002.

Lou retired in in 2011 as the lead teller at Wells Fargo Bank, which was formerly Davenport Bank and Norwest Bank.

Lou adored her girls, especially her granddaughters. She had a great passion for dogs, especially Katie, her Havanese, and Stewie, her Brussels Griffon. Lou also took great pride in her yard and garden. She would can her tomatoes, pickles, salsa, and many sauces. She also enjoyed fishing and making wedding cakes.

Survivors include her daughters: Rebecca (Jeremy) Farnum and Jessica Cisneros; granddaughters: Kayden and Celeste; and a sister, Glenetta (Ward) Campbell, all of Davenport.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carolyn Scott.

