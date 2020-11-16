LaVerne W. Schwarz

October 14, 1924-November 13, 2020

LaVerne W. Schwarz, 96, of Long Grove, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport. A private family visitation will be Tuesday, November 17th starting at 9:30 am until the private service at 10 am at The Runge Mortuary. Masks are required. His final resting place will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home or Genesis Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

LaVerne was born October 14, 1924 in Scott County, to William and Edna Mary (Olson) Schwarz. He married Kathleen Senger in December 1952 in Davenport; she died April 24, 1998.

He owned his own construction company for many years prior to his retirement, specializing in apartment buildings. He enjoyed hunting for gold with his brother Dale in Colorado.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughters, Susan Oxley, Rock Island, IL, Debra Lobach, California, grandchildren, Jeffrey Lobach and Angela Patterson, both of Colorado; brother, Dale (Judy) Schwarz, Long Grove, sister, Darlene (Ken) Litterer, Maquoketa and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Vernon and Donald and sister, Joyce Schwarz

LaVerne's family would like to thank the Kahl Home for the many kindnesses shown to him and his family during his time there. It will never be forgotten!