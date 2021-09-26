Lawrence "Larry" Heitman

September 18, 1935-September 18, 2021

BETTENDORF-Lawrence "Larry" Heitman, 86, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport, IA. At this time, cremation will take place with no services held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Larry was born September 18, 1935, to Calvin and Florence Heitman in Illinois. He attended and graduated from Moline High School in 1953. Larry was united in marriage to Nancy Heitman, for 37 years until her passing. He worked in management at McLaughlin Body Company in East Moline for 25+ years before retiring in 1998. In his free time, Larry enjoyed camping, singing, entertaining and socializing with people.

Larry will be missed by his children: Larry "Butch" (Sandi) Heitman, Lisa (Gilbert) Trujillo, and Julie (Steve) Marino; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a brother, Mike (Mary Kay) Heitman; and a sister-in-law, Carol Heitman. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; brother Gary Heitman; and his son, Gary "Mike" Michael Heitman.