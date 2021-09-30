Menu
Lawrence J. "Larry" Lyons
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Lawrence "Larry" J. Lyons

April 5, 1930-September 28, 2021

Lawrence "Larry" J. Lyons, 91, of Davenport, IA passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 3 at Weerts Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial and funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 4 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 916 E. Rusholme St., Davenport, IA. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Larry was born on April 5, 1930 in Chicago, IL to William and Katherine (Rim) Lyons. Larry received a bachelor's degree in Engineering Physics from St. Ambrose College. He was united in marriage to Elayne Werthmann on October 4, 1952 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2017. Larry enlisted in the US Navy, serving from 1949 to 1954. He established Lyons Insurance Service in 1967, with the business continuing to this day.

Over his lifetime, Larry was an active member of many organizations, including St. Paul the Apostle Church, Davenport Lions Club, Full Gospel Businessmen, Davenport Chord Busters, American Cancer Society, and Prison Ministry. He greatly enjoyed fishing with his wife Elayne and quartet singing.

Survivors include his children Christopher (Sheryl) Lyons of Davenport, IA, Maria (Gary) Schroeder of Davenport, IA, Carla (Steve) Zuhlsdorf of Goodwin, SD, Peter (Sue) Lyons of Davenport, IA, Daniel (Sandy) Lyons of Winchester, VA, Laura (Bruce) Calkins of Davenport, IA, Anna (Hal) Walsh of Wheaton, IL, Felicia (John) Klueck of Appleton, WI, Paul (Kellie) Lyons of Davenport, IA, Anita (Nathan) Gorzney of Davenport, IA; 26 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife Elayne Werthmann; grandson, Jonathan Schroeder; four sisters; and four brothers.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Paul the Apostle Church
916 E. Rusholme St, Davenport, IA
Larry worked with us for years. Such a wonderful person. We always enjoyed visiting with him and all his family. A very loving and close family. We send our condolences to you all. Thank you Larry for all you did for us.
Al and Diane Stichter
October 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Lyons family. Larry and Elayne were friends with my parents, Burt and Phyllis Gibney. Great times shared through the Davenport Chordbusters Chorus.
Linda and Jerry Siems
Friend
September 30, 2021
Dad, I really miss you. I will always treasure these last weeks sharing your home with you. So many good times just sitting there visiting, going out for meal or bringing meals in and eating together at the kitchen table talking. Reminiscing about the past. Being there to help you with anything you need. You kept asking me if I wasn't getting tired of taking care of you and the answer every time was a most definite NO! You're my Dad and I loved helping you. It was and honor and a privilege. I wish you were still here, but I am happy that you are in Heaven with the Lord and especially back reunited with your best friend at last. Love you forever. Your daughter
Maria Schroeder
September 30, 2021
Dad, You have been my hero and my mentor my whole life. I miss you so much. My heart aches for you but I know you are with Mom now and you are at peace. Love you much. Will miss you always until we meet again. your daughter....Laura
Laura Calkins
September 30, 2021
