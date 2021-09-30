Lawrence "Larry" J. Lyons

April 5, 1930-September 28, 2021

Lawrence "Larry" J. Lyons, 91, of Davenport, IA passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 3 at Weerts Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial and funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 4 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 916 E. Rusholme St., Davenport, IA. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Larry was born on April 5, 1930 in Chicago, IL to William and Katherine (Rim) Lyons. Larry received a bachelor's degree in Engineering Physics from St. Ambrose College. He was united in marriage to Elayne Werthmann on October 4, 1952 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2017. Larry enlisted in the US Navy, serving from 1949 to 1954. He established Lyons Insurance Service in 1967, with the business continuing to this day.

Over his lifetime, Larry was an active member of many organizations, including St. Paul the Apostle Church, Davenport Lions Club, Full Gospel Businessmen, Davenport Chord Busters, American Cancer Society, and Prison Ministry. He greatly enjoyed fishing with his wife Elayne and quartet singing.

Survivors include his children Christopher (Sheryl) Lyons of Davenport, IA, Maria (Gary) Schroeder of Davenport, IA, Carla (Steve) Zuhlsdorf of Goodwin, SD, Peter (Sue) Lyons of Davenport, IA, Daniel (Sandy) Lyons of Winchester, VA, Laura (Bruce) Calkins of Davenport, IA, Anna (Hal) Walsh of Wheaton, IL, Felicia (John) Klueck of Appleton, WI, Paul (Kellie) Lyons of Davenport, IA, Anita (Nathan) Gorzney of Davenport, IA; 26 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife Elayne Werthmann; grandson, Jonathan Schroeder; four sisters; and four brothers.

