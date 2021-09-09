Menu
Leah R. and Garry J. Kelly Jr.
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Leah R. and Garry J. Kelly, Jr.

September 13, 1978-September 5, 2021 October 4, 1978-September 5, 2021

MOLINE-Leah R. and Garry J. Kelly, Jr., both 42, of Moline, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, in a motorcycle-automobile accident in Henry County, Illinois, near Kewanee.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Friends are invited to dress casually in Alabama or Harley gear. Private family services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the Leah and Garry Kelly Memorial Fund.

The former Leah Robin Egert was born September 13, 1978, in Silvis, to Robin and Judy (Horton) Egert. Garry was born October 4, 1978, in Moline. The couple married on June 22, 2013, in Moline, after being together for 13 years. Leah was business manager for Fort Armstrong Assisted Living, Rock Island. Garry was a millwright for Grisham Industries, Davenport.

Leah and Garry were truly soulmates who did everything together. Family was most important to them. They loved traveling on their motorcycle and just finished visiting all 48 lower states, as well as Canada and Mexico. They were avid Alabama football fans and enjoyed fishing and boating.

Survivors include their three children, Easton Egert, Tristan Egert and Grace Kelly all of Moline; Leah's parents, Judy and Robin Egert of Moline; and her siblings and their spouses, Jennifer and Vicente Adame of Bloomington, Illinois, Amanda and John Lee of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Joe and Tasha Egert of Moline; and Garry's parents, Garry Sr. and Alice Kelly of Moline, and his siblings, Jennifer Kelly of Moline, and Matthew Kelly and his wife Ashley of Bettendorf.

The Kelly and Egert families invite friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe
701 12th Street, Moline, IL
Sep
11
Service
2:00p.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St, Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so saddened by the news of Leah and her husband. I did not know Gary, but I worked with Leah years ago at the ARC. She was a wonderful person. To the entire family, you have my deepest sympathy.
Cindy Walker
September 10, 2021
Offering my deepest sympathy to Easton, Tristan, and all the families. I have fond memories of both of you boys at Temple Christian School.
Linda Carlson
September 10, 2021
its times like this, I wish I had photos to share, i didn't know her husband but knowing Leah he must have been a wonderful man, caring, and with Leah, great humanitarians and god sent angels to help us all along our way....RIP you two, the world is a beter place !
Jimmie Lee Doty
Friend
September 9, 2021
