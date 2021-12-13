Lee H. Meyers

January 20, 1947-December 11, 2021

Lee H. Meyers, age 74 of Tipton, died suddenly in his home on Saturday December 11, 2021. Visitation will be held at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence from 4-7 PM on Tuesday December 14. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday December 15 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ron Lashmit officiating. A private burial will take place at Red Oak Cemetery.

Lee was born January 20, 1947 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Nora Knepper Meyers. He married Penny Elwood on October 29, 1967 in Red Oak, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife Penny; sons Mark (Trisha) of Clarence and Matt (Jeni) of Iowa City; daughter Megan (Kevin) Becker of Stanwood; grandchildren Kyle, Kortney and Sydney Meyers and Max Becker; great grandchildren Autumn and Ryder Meyers; brother Nelson (Marcia); sisters Janice Meyers and Linda Tebussek; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Mike Tebussek.

Lee met Penny when he was doing his civil service duty at Broadlawns Hospital in Des Moines. He was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, 30 plus year member of the Eagles, and was a member of the Tipton Flying Club and the Mopar Club of the Quad Cities. Lee was an avid collector of American Flyer Trains, enjoyed mowing lawn, was a generational farmer, and formerly had J&L DJ service.

