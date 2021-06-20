Menu
Leland Duffey
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Leland Duffey

June 23, 1959-June 15, 2021

Leland Duffey, 61, passed away in Des Moines, Iowa on June 15, 2021 after an extended illness. He was born on June 23, 1959 in Galesburg, Illinois to Arthur and Pearl Duffey. He graduated from West High School and was employed by Hobart Services. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a beloved brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his siblings; Rose (Larry) McVay, Larry (Tracey) Duffey, Gary Duffey, DiAnn Vulich, Denise (Troy) Reed and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, June 26th from 4 to 7pm at The Diner, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport (upstairs at the Freight House).


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Diner
421 W. River Drive, Davenport, IA
I worked with Leland at Hobart. I only knew him by phone calls and never got the chance to meet Leland but wanted to send my condolences to Leland's family to let them know that his Hobart family will miss him.
Patty Wiemann
June 30, 2021
I know you were watching all of us gathered for your memorial. It was good to see all your family all together. It was a special time growing up in Horizon Homes. I know you were scared to pass over, but I´m glad you don´t have to suffer in this world anymore. Gone way too soon, you will be missed.
Holli Long
Friend
June 26, 2021
Hello Cuz-I remember when we were all kids going to each other families home on the weekends. Duffeys, Cudmores, Machmers, Russells, Daltons and both Jasters homes.
Shari Machmer-Targgart
Family
June 20, 2021
