Leland Duffey

June 23, 1959-June 15, 2021

Leland Duffey, 61, passed away in Des Moines, Iowa on June 15, 2021 after an extended illness. He was born on June 23, 1959 in Galesburg, Illinois to Arthur and Pearl Duffey. He graduated from West High School and was employed by Hobart Services. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a beloved brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his siblings; Rose (Larry) McVay, Larry (Tracey) Duffey, Gary Duffey, DiAnn Vulich, Denise (Troy) Reed and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, June 26th from 4 to 7pm at The Diner, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport (upstairs at the Freight House).