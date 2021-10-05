Leo V. "Vernon" Dean

March 17, 1939-October 2, 2021

Leo V. "Vernon" Dean, 82, of Davenport passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or to DAV.

Vernon was born March 17, 1939 in rural Coatsville, Missouri, the son of Leo and Mabel (Snowbarger) Dean. He grew up on the family farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse. Following high school, he attended Northeast Missouri State College, where he studied mechanical engineering. In 1960 he joined the U.S. Air Force and served as a radio communication equipment repairman. Vernon was stationed in Texas, Mississippi, and Greenland during his military service. On July 16, 1966, he married Sally Phillips in Davenport. He worked as a spot welder for Case IH, and was a proud Union steward.

Vernon was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed playing Texas Holdem with his grandchildren and going on family vacations, most notably to Nashville and Las Vegas. He enjoyed sports and politics, but above all spending time with family.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Sally Dean of Davenport; children, Melissa (Jeff) Bixby of DeWitt, Iowa, Angela (Dave) Evans of Chesterfield, Missouri, Matt (Julie) Dean of Germantown, Tennessee; grandchildren, Tyler Dean, Ryan Dean, Liz Bixby, Alexis Evans; sisters, Dorothy Starrett, Joyce Reynolds, Joan Webster; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Edison, Warren, David, Charles, Tom, Bill, Mary, Lois, Kate, Ruth, Ethel, Bonnie; and two infant siblings.

