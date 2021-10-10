Leon Campbell, Jr.

July 12, 1943-October 5, 2021

DAVENPORT-Leon Campbell, Jr., 78, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, at his home.

The rite of cremation was accorded, and inurnment will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal at 10:30a.m., on Monday, October 18, 2021. All wishing to attend should gather at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home by 10:00a.m. to go in procession. Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America.

Leon was born on July 12th, 1943, in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Leon and Claretha (Reed) Campbell. He attended Davenport Central High School and was a member of the track team. He joined the United States Army and actively fought in the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Marlene Perryman on May 31, 1975.

Leon worked many years as a Metal Pourer for the former Blackhawk Foundry, and Sivyer Steel. After retirement, he worked at the Putnam Museum for several years. Leon was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed fishing all of his life, but especially on his trips to Hayward, Wisconsin. Leon was a big foodie, and enjoyed trying different foods and new restaurants. He loved talking about food and would be discussing his next meal while eating his current one. He was a great joy and always made everyone laugh.

Leon is survived by his brother Gary Campbell (Tammy). His wife, Marlene, and their children: Michelle Campbell-Conklin, Kimberly Campbell, Calvin Lloyd (Amy), Christine Bryant, and Paula Osborne Step-children: Candus Teel, Renee (Burleigh) Miller, Patrick (Teri) DeMarr, Alfred (Brenda) DeMarr, Faith DeMarr, and Michael DeMarr. His niece Ronda Wilson. He was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters: Leona Campbell, Patricia Simmons, and Pamela Hambrick, and his stepson James DeMarr.

