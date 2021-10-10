Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leon Campbell Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Davenport Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Leon Campbell, Jr.

July 12, 1943-October 5, 2021

DAVENPORT-Leon Campbell, Jr., 78, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, at his home.

The rite of cremation was accorded, and inurnment will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal at 10:30a.m., on Monday, October 18, 2021. All wishing to attend should gather at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home by 10:00a.m. to go in procession. Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America.

Leon was born on July 12th, 1943, in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Leon and Claretha (Reed) Campbell. He attended Davenport Central High School and was a member of the track team. He joined the United States Army and actively fought in the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Marlene Perryman on May 31, 1975.

Leon worked many years as a Metal Pourer for the former Blackhawk Foundry, and Sivyer Steel. After retirement, he worked at the Putnam Museum for several years. Leon was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed fishing all of his life, but especially on his trips to Hayward, Wisconsin. Leon was a big foodie, and enjoyed trying different foods and new restaurants. He loved talking about food and would be discussing his next meal while eating his current one. He was a great joy and always made everyone laugh.

Leon is survived by his brother Gary Campbell (Tammy). His wife, Marlene, and their children: Michelle Campbell-Conklin, Kimberly Campbell, Calvin Lloyd (Amy), Christine Bryant, and Paula Osborne Step-children: Candus Teel, Renee (Burleigh) Miller, Patrick (Teri) DeMarr, Alfred (Brenda) DeMarr, Faith DeMarr, and Michael DeMarr. His niece Ronda Wilson. He was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters: Leona Campbell, Patricia Simmons, and Pamela Hambrick, and his stepson James DeMarr.

Online condolences at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Oct
18
Inurnment
10:30a.m.
National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I was thinking of my child hood memories when I thought of Mr. Campbell. I meet this gentleman and family in the early 1970's. It began in a neighborhood known as the - "HORIZON HOMES" . I will always be greatful and honored to have known his Wife and children which whom I played with and attendent school with. Thank you for the memories, you will be dearly missed . Bruce "The Juice" Johnson
Bruce B Johnson
Friend
October 15, 2021
So sorry to learn of Leon's passing. Leon was rather famous in his high school years because he was such a great athlete. He lettered in track, wrestling and football if memory serves. His sister Patty was my good friend. My heart goes out to the family.
Mary Lamantia
Friend
October 14, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family known him all my life RIP
Shirley Miller
October 12, 2021
So sorry to hear of Leon's passing. Grew up together "WESTSIDE! Good memories to hold on to. Praying for the family.
Lee and Shirleen Martin
Friend
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results