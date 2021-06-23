Menu
Leon J. McGarry
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Leon J. McGarry

July 8, 1937-June 21, 2021

DEWITT-Leon J. McGarry, 83, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Monday, June 21, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, with a Vigil Service at 2:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the church. Burial will follow at Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Villa Nova, Iowa.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Vigil
2:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
Jun
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church,
DeWitt, IA
Jun
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
